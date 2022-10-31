English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bandhan Bank Tanks After Q2
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil poll

    The Brazilian leader defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

    PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the presidential elections in Brazil, and said he looked forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen bilateral relations between the two countries.

    The Brazilian leader defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president.  The PMO posted a tweet quoting Modi, "Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues."

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Brazil presidential elections #lula da silva #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 12:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.