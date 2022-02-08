MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi changed scale of thinking, turned pandemic into an opportunity for India: Amit Shah

    Posting a link on Twitter of the Prime Minister's speech, delivered in Lok Sabha, while replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President' address at the beginning of the Budget session, the home minister appealed to everyone to listen to Modi's speech.

    PTI
    February 08, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST
    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the new India cannot be stopped by obstacles and negativity, and has changed the scale of thinking of the country that has turned the century's biggest pandemic into an opportunity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

    Posting a link on Twitter of the Prime Minister's speech, delivered in Lok Sabha, while replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President' address at the beginning of the Budget session, the home minister appealed to everyone to listen to Modi's speech.

    "@NarendraModi Ji made it clear that the new India will not stop due to any obstacle and negativity. Modiji has changed the scale of thinking in the country, due to which India has turned the biggest pandemic of the century into an opportunity and laid the foundation of a golden self-reliant tomorrow. Must listen to this speech," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

    The prime minister, in his speech, said the way India handled the COVID-19 pandemic is an example for the world.

    He also tore into the Congress for questioning his government's 'Make in India' initiative and accused the party of instigating separatism and indulging in "blind opposition".

    Close

    Modi said 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years.

    Post COVID-19 pandemic, the world is moving fast towards a new order and India should not miss this opportunity, he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 07:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.