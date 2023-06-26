English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi chairs meeting with senior ministers

    The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

    PTI
    June 26, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
    PM Modi chairs meeting with senior ministers

    PM Modi chairs meeting with senior ministers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the US and Egypt.

    The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

    Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.

    Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 01:25 pm