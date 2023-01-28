 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions in the country

PTI
Jan 28, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions in the country but asserted that such efforts will not succeed.

Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

The prime minister said that the entire world was looking towards India because of the youth of the country.

"This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India's time has arrived," Modi said addressing the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day celebrations.