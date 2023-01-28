English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions in the country

    Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions in the country but asserted that such efforts will not succeed.

    Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

    The prime minister said that the entire world was looking towards India because of the youth of the country.

    "This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India's time has arrived," Modi said addressing the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day celebrations.