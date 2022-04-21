English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi cannot imprison truth, Jignesh Mevani's arrest undemocratic: Rahul Gandhi

    Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday night over a tweet and taken to Assam by air in the early hours, officials said.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed as "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" the arrest of its MLA Jignesh Mevani, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot imprison the truth by trying to "crush" dissent. Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday night over a tweet and taken to Assam by air in the early hours, officials said.

    Flaying the arrest of Mevani, Gandhi said it is an insult to the people who elected him as a public representative. "Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth," Gandhi said on Twitter, using hashtag "#DaroMat" and "#SatyamevaJayate".

    He tagged a report saying that Assam Police has taken Mevani into custody over his tweets on Prime Minister Modi. "The undemocratic manner in which Assam Police has detained Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, is anti constitutional move and an insult to the people who have elected him as a public representative. Congress workers will raise their voice against oppression," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle in Hindi.

    Congress leader KC Venugopal also dubbed Mevani's arrest as unlawful and unconstitutional and alleged authoritarianism by the BJP. "The unlawful and unconstitutional arrest of Jignesh Mevani at midnight by Assam Police is the latest proof of authoritarianism under BJP. Such an arrest of a people's representative not only betrays their fear of criticism but also attacks the foundations of our democracy," he said in a tweet.

    According to a document shared by officials of the Assam Police, an FIR has been lodged over a tweet by Mevani few days back. However, the tweet has been withheld by Twitter. It was about Nathuram Godse. Mevani is an independent MLA from Vadgam seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha. He recently joined the Congress.

    Close

    Related stories

    (With PTi inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Jignesh Mevani #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.