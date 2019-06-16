App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi calls meeting of presidents of all parties on June 19 to discuss 'one nation, one election'

He said the PM has also called a meeting of MPs to discuss these issues on June 20, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of presidents of all parties represented in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha on June 19 to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said on June 16.

The prime minister has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts, Joshi said after an all-party meeting called by the government.

First Published on Jun 16, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #India #Politics

