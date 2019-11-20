PM Modi, BJP should stop imagining that Congress will be wiped off: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP should stop imagining that India will become free from the Congress as the party's DNA matches with the country's culture and values.

Gehlot said people have realised the difference between what BJP leaders says and what they do and have started rejecting them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah used to talk about Congress-free India but after Gujarat Assembly elections, elections were held in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and recently in Maharashtra and Haryana, where people have taught them a lesson," he told reporters in New Delhi.

"India cannot be free from Congress because the DNA of the Congress matches with India's culture, tradition and values. Congress got India freedom. Its leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru were jailed. The struggle was fought in the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Gehlot said the country's present position, where it stands, was because of the contribution of Congress.

"Modi goes to foreign countries and gets respect, it is because of the achievement of the country in the last 70 years," he added.

Gehlot said the country's economy was suffering and the government should control the situation.

"People have understood the situation (about economy) which is developing in the country. People are losing jobs, trade and business is getting affected. How much will (people) tolerate this. We all are nationalist but the way they are projecting and doing things, people are not going to be with them now," he said.

Commenting on the results of 49 urban local bodies which were declared in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the chief minister said the results were as expected and people have reposed faith in the government's functioning and in the party.