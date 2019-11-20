App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, BJP should stop imagining that Congress will be wiped off: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said people have realised the difference between what BJP leaders says and what they do and have started rejecting them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP should stop imagining that India will become free from the Congress as the party's DNA matches with the country's culture and values.

Gehlot said people have realised the difference between what BJP leaders says and what they do and have started rejecting them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah used to talk about Congress-free India but after Gujarat Assembly elections, elections were held in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and recently in Maharashtra and Haryana, where people have taught them a lesson," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Close

"India cannot be free from Congress because the DNA of the Congress matches with India's culture, tradition and values. Congress got India freedom. Its leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru were jailed. The struggle was fought in the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

related news

Gehlot said the country's present position, where it stands, was because of the contribution of Congress.

"Modi goes to foreign countries and gets respect, it is because of the achievement of the country in the last 70 years," he added.

Gehlot said the country's economy was suffering and the government should control the situation.

"People have understood the situation (about economy) which is developing in the country. People are losing jobs, trade and business is getting affected. How much will (people) tolerate this. We all are nationalist but the way they are projecting and doing things, people are not going to be with them now," he said.

Commenting on the results of 49 urban local bodies which were declared in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the chief minister said the results were as expected and people have reposed faith in the government's functioning and in the party.

The Congress won 965 out of the 2,105 wards in the urban local bodies, leaving the BJP trailing at 736, according to the results declared by the state election office.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 08:11 am

tags #Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.