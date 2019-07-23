App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi betrayed India's interests if Donald Trump's claim is true: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also asserted that a "weak" foreign ministry denial wouldn't do and Prime Minister Modi must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and the US president.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

If US President Donald Trump's claim that the Indian prime minister had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue is true, Modi had betrayed the interests of the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Gandhi also asserted that a "weak" foreign ministry denial wouldn't do and Prime Minister Modi must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and the US president.

"President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India's interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Congress welcomed the government's reiteration of India's "no third party involvement" stand on the Kashmir issue but asked why Modi was "mum" over Trump's claim.

The Ministry of External Affairs has rejected Trump's remarks, made during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, that Modi had asked him to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:24 pm

