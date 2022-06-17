PM Modi begins two-day Gujarat visit today; projects worth Rs 21,000 crore to be launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today start his two-day visit to Gujarat where he is scheduled to attend a series of events, including inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore.

Among other progammes, PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill on June 18, followed by his visit to Virasat Van, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press statement.

The PM is also scheduled to participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore on June 18, which incidentally happens to be the birthday of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi who is turning 100.

“The beneficiaries of various schemes of the government will participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara. The development projects will include those related to the railways worth over Rs 16,000 crore,” the PMO said.

The railway projects include 357-km-long New Palanpur-Madar section of the dedicated freight corridor, gauge conversion of 166-km-long Ahmedabad-Botad Section, and electrification of 81-km-long Palanpur-Mitha section, among others. The development projects will include those related to the railways worth over Rs 16,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 1.38 lakh houses will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,, including houses worth around Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over Rs 1,530 crore in rural areas.

“Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka of Gujarat. Located at about 20 km from Vadodara city, the University will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 425 crores and will cater to higher education needs of over 2500 students,” the statement said.

The PM will also disburse around Rs 120 crore towards 'Poshan Sudha Yojana', which is now being extended to all tribal beneficiaries in the state, the PMO said.