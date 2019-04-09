App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi baptized in politics through riots, killings: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a rally here, Banerjee also said that the grand old party has failed to put up a strong fight against the BJP, leading to the growth of the saffron party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "baptized in politics through violence and riots", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, claiming that Adolf Hitler would have committed suicide if he witnessed Modi's activities.

Addressing a rally here, Banerjee also said that the grand old party has failed to put up a strong fight against the BJP, leading to the growth of the saffron party.

"Modi has been baptized in politics through riots and mass killings. He is the king of fascists. Had Adolf Hitler been alive, he would have committed suicide seeing Modi's activities," she said.

The CM also contended that the Congress will not be able to form a government of its own.

"It is because the Congress failed to put up a credible fight against the BJP, the saffron party grew from strength to strength.

"The Rahul Gandhi-led party will have to seek help from others if it wants to form government at the Centre," Banerjee stated.

In every state, alliances have been stitched to oust Modi, she claimed.

"Once Modi is voted out of power, all of us will work towards building a new India," the CM said, adding that TMC has "never compromised in its fight against communalism".
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewal ...

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi ...

'Dedicate Your Votes to Men Who Carried Out Balakot Strike': Modi's Ap ...

Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Ins ...

Sensex Ends 239 Points Higher; Yes Bank Rallies 4 Percent

ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Her ...

Tata Motors Launches 'Samarth' Initiative for Welfare of Truck Drivers ...

Dogs Can Sniff Out Cancer in Blood With 97% Accuracy

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos of Brain Surgery She Underwent After Game ...

Election Candidate Leads 'Wedding Procession' to File Nomination, Book ...

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election: Mann Ghising forgets bitter past to upset Mamata B ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.