App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi backs use of national security in poll;says rooting out terror crucial for poverty alleviation

This new India will chase the terrorists to their hideouts and destroy their network, PM Modi said evoking applause.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 slammed the opposition for criticising ruling NDA for raking national security issue in election and asserted that rooting out terror is crucial to alleviation of poverty.

The PM underlined national security as an important issue since the money spent on internal security could be better utilized for uplifting the conditions of the poor.

He rejected the Congress claims of having waived farmers loans in states ruled by it and promise of doing the same across the country if voted to power and alleged that no poor dalit or adivasi gained from the loan waiver and only their "chela chapaati" (cronies) enjoyed the benefits.

Modi mocked at regional satraps nursing prime ministerial ambitions by contesting only 40, 20 or even as in the case of Karnataka a mere eight Lok Sabha seats. They (the opposition) say, why does Modi keep on talking about terrorism? It is not an issue.

related news

The voters understand that national security and terrorism is an important issue but these selfish dynasts are unable to realize this simple fact, he told an election rally in this north Bihar town. About 350 lives were lost in the terrorist strikes in Sri Lanka this week.

Factories of terror are running in our neighborhood. Yet they have the temerity to say it is not an issue, remarked Modi with regard to opposition parties taking exception to his having sought votes in the name of the Balakot air strikes to avenge Pulwama killing of 40 jawans.

The poor of my country have paid the heaviest price for terrorism. Earlier, such elaborate security measures were not seen for the VIPs, police deployment was not made on this scale in front of temples, mosques and gurudwaras nor intensive checking was required at railway stations and bus terminuses, Modi said. But in the last 40 years, we have been forced to spend our resources for upgrading our security apparatus, which could be better spent on building schools and hospitals for the poor, he said.

It is the poor who comprise the lower ranks of our security forces. Because of the tense situation they are made to work non-stop for days together, not even getting a chance to sleep a wink. And if some lapse takes place they end up losing their jobs. It is in this way that terrorism has made the poor suffer. The money that could have been spent on improving their lives is being spent by the state on purchasing weapons," he added.

Thus, rooting out terror is crucial to alleviation of poverty. National issue may not be an issue for the Mahamilavati (adulterated) gang. But for the new India it is a very big issue.

This new India will chase the terrorists to their hideouts and destroy their network, Modi said evoking applause. Referring to the Darbhanga module, often spoken about by agencies involved in counter-terror operations, Modi said it is this type of thinking (national security not being an issue) that brought disrepute to this town. But now you have an alert chowkidar. No militants nor any module is going to survive.

The prime minister also claimed those who had been demanding proofs of air strikes have been taken aback by the public mood during the three phases of elections wherein nearly 300 constituencies went to polls. So now they have trained their guns on Modi and EVMs.

Rubbishing manifestos brought out by the Congress during polls as dhakosla patra (documents of hypocrisy), Modi said they had promised full electrification in their 2004 manifesto by 2009. That did not happen and you reposed your trust in this chowkidar five years later. I had promised, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort that 18,000 villages would be electrified within 1,000 days.

The promise was fulfilled before that. Rejecting the Congress claims of having waived farmers loans in states ruled by it and promise of doing the same across the country if voted to power, Modi alleged no poor Dalit or Adivasi benefits from their loan waiver.

Only their chela chapaati (cronies) enjoy its benefits. Mocking at regional satraps nursing prime ministerial ambitions, Modi said those eyeing the top post in the country included leaders who are contesting only 40, 20 or even as in case of Karnataka a mere eight Lok Sabha seats.

Can such people be entrusted with a task like fighting terror, Modi asked evoking a loud Nahin from the crowds and added your chowkidar can do the needful only with the help of your vote.

Do remember even when you vote for any of our allies that your vote would be going to your chowkidar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan were also present at the prime ministers rally.

In an apparent reference to local RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who had said a few days ago that he could not recite Vande Mataram because of his monotheistic religious beliefs though he had no problem with saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the prime minister quipped should not such people be made to forfeit their deposits. Siddiqui is locked in a straight contest with BJPs Gopal Ji Thakur in Darbhanga.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Exclusive: Salman Khan files a complaint against a journalist citing a ...

Madhuri Dixit turns host for Aamir Khan's TV show Toofan Aalaya

Caught! Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher openly flirts with Bhumi Pedne ...

Mahesh Bhatt dances hilariously with a stranger in Pooja Bhatt's video

Bharat Slow Motion Song Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all fi ...

Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Here's how Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love, details insi ...

National Awards deferred, industry stalwarts like Sudhir Mishra speak ...

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019: Merit List Out; Check at cpanc.rp ...

Beat Summer Heat With Latest Blunt Haircuts

ICC World Cup 2019 | Full Squad Lists For All Teams

Former Army Chief Dalbir Suhag Appointed Indian Envoy to Seychelles

BJP Fulfilling Pakistan's Agenda of Dividing India: Arvind Kejriwal

East Bengal Exploring Tie-Up Possibilities with FC Barcelona

Tokyo Displays 'Original' Banksy Artwork in a Bid to Lure the Elusive ...

Bohemian Rhapsody Actor Rami Malek Set to Join Daniel Craig's Bond 25

CBI Calls TDP Leader & Naidu Aide YS Chowdary for Questioning in Bank ...

Pragya Thakur vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Grounding of Kingfisher, Jet Airways should serve as a warning to Indi ...

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

India's data should be "stringently domiciled", says Paytm founder Vij ...

Closing Bell: Nifty settles April F&O expiry below 11,650, Sensex slip ...

Brent oil price hits $75 for first time in 2019 amid tighter Iran sanc ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Higher oil prices, strong dollar significant headwinds for India, says ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Narendra Modi's interview to Akshay Kumar is as much smart strategy as ...

As farm distress intensifies, rural poor who migrate to survive at ris ...

Avengers: Endgame — Thanos is not a run-of-the-mill villain​; he i ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequenc ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 Ap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.