PM Modi backs use of national security in poll;says rooting out terror crucial for poverty alleviation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 slammed the opposition for criticising ruling NDA for raking national security issue in election and asserted that rooting out terror is crucial to alleviation of poverty.

The PM underlined national security as an important issue since the money spent on internal security could be better utilized for uplifting the conditions of the poor.

He rejected the Congress claims of having waived farmers loans in states ruled by it and promise of doing the same across the country if voted to power and alleged that no poor dalit or adivasi gained from the loan waiver and only their "chela chapaati" (cronies) enjoyed the benefits.

Modi mocked at regional satraps nursing prime ministerial ambitions by contesting only 40, 20 or even as in the case of Karnataka a mere eight Lok Sabha seats. They (the opposition) say, why does Modi keep on talking about terrorism? It is not an issue.

The voters understand that national security and terrorism is an important issue but these selfish dynasts are unable to realize this simple fact, he told an election rally in this north Bihar town. About 350 lives were lost in the terrorist strikes in Sri Lanka this week.

Factories of terror are running in our neighborhood. Yet they have the temerity to say it is not an issue, remarked Modi with regard to opposition parties taking exception to his having sought votes in the name of the Balakot air strikes to avenge Pulwama killing of 40 jawans.

The poor of my country have paid the heaviest price for terrorism. Earlier, such elaborate security measures were not seen for the VIPs, police deployment was not made on this scale in front of temples, mosques and gurudwaras nor intensive checking was required at railway stations and bus terminuses, Modi said. But in the last 40 years, we have been forced to spend our resources for upgrading our security apparatus, which could be better spent on building schools and hospitals for the poor, he said.

It is the poor who comprise the lower ranks of our security forces. Because of the tense situation they are made to work non-stop for days together, not even getting a chance to sleep a wink. And if some lapse takes place they end up losing their jobs. It is in this way that terrorism has made the poor suffer. The money that could have been spent on improving their lives is being spent by the state on purchasing weapons," he added.

Thus, rooting out terror is crucial to alleviation of poverty. National issue may not be an issue for the Mahamilavati (adulterated) gang. But for the new India it is a very big issue.

This new India will chase the terrorists to their hideouts and destroy their network, Modi said evoking applause. Referring to the Darbhanga module, often spoken about by agencies involved in counter-terror operations, Modi said it is this type of thinking (national security not being an issue) that brought disrepute to this town. But now you have an alert chowkidar. No militants nor any module is going to survive.

The prime minister also claimed those who had been demanding proofs of air strikes have been taken aback by the public mood during the three phases of elections wherein nearly 300 constituencies went to polls. So now they have trained their guns on Modi and EVMs.

Rubbishing manifestos brought out by the Congress during polls as dhakosla patra (documents of hypocrisy), Modi said they had promised full electrification in their 2004 manifesto by 2009. That did not happen and you reposed your trust in this chowkidar five years later. I had promised, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort that 18,000 villages would be electrified within 1,000 days.

The promise was fulfilled before that. Rejecting the Congress claims of having waived farmers loans in states ruled by it and promise of doing the same across the country if voted to power, Modi alleged no poor Dalit or Adivasi benefits from their loan waiver.

Only their chela chapaati (cronies) enjoy its benefits. Mocking at regional satraps nursing prime ministerial ambitions, Modi said those eyeing the top post in the country included leaders who are contesting only 40, 20 or even as in case of Karnataka a mere eight Lok Sabha seats.

Can such people be entrusted with a task like fighting terror, Modi asked evoking a loud Nahin from the crowds and added your chowkidar can do the needful only with the help of your vote.

Do remember even when you vote for any of our allies that your vote would be going to your chowkidar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan were also present at the prime ministers rally.

In an apparent reference to local RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who had said a few days ago that he could not recite Vande Mataram because of his monotheistic religious beliefs though he had no problem with saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the prime minister quipped should not such people be made to forfeit their deposits. Siddiqui is locked in a straight contest with BJPs Gopal Ji Thakur in Darbhanga.