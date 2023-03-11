 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently during wide-ranging talks between the two prime ministers at the first annual India-Australia Summit here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have vowed to work closely to take concerted action against globally proscribed terrorist entities and to contribute to the common fight against terrorism, including through combating terror financing.

A joint statement said Modi and Albanese strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised the need for strengthened international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

They also underlined the need for action against those who encourage, support and finance terrorism or provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, whatever their motivation may be.