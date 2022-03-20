English
    Politics

    PM Modi attends crucial meeting over govt formation in Uttar Pradesh : Report

    Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are also said to be present at the meeting.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending a meeting in his official residence, regarding the government formation in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur- the states where BJP has won the majority in the recent Assembly Elections.

    The Prime Minister is being briefed on the decisions taken by the party's top leadership in consultation with the state leaders, according to a report by NDTV.

    Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are also said to be present at the meeting.

    Also Read: Yogi Adityanath cabinet likely to take decisions on stray cattle, farmers' issues: Report

    CM Yogi Adityanath will take oath for his second term on March 25, the BJP said earlier this week. However, there has been no word on the size of his cabinet or names finalised for various ministries. Adityanath is said to have had several rounds of talks with PM Modi and the BJP's central leadership on candidates for his cabinet.

    Sources indicated to NDTV that the party is playing a 'balancing act' to manage the internal expectations of state leaders.

    Earlier today, the BJP announced that N Biren Singh will continue as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second straight term. The announcement came a day after Mr. Singh, along with the other contenders -- Biswajit Singh and Yumnam Khemchand -- met the top leadership of the party.

    The BJP won a record victory in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, scooping up 255 of the 403 assembly seats. Its allies won 18 more seats. The tally was 43 lower than the last elections but the party's vote share saw a climb.
    Tags: #BJP #CM Yogi Adityanath #PM Modi #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar pradesh Election 2022
    first published: Mar 20, 2022 08:05 pm
