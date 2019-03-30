App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi attacks opposition parties at Arunachal rally, says they are disheartened by India's growth

Attacking the Congress, Modi said the grand old party is "synonymous with corruption" and has the habit to take people of the country for a ride.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the people of Arunachal Pradesh to vote for a 'chowkidaar' who would provide security to the country even as he attacked Opposition parties, saying they were "disheartened" by India's growth and success. Kicking off his campaign here for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Arunachal, the prime minister said Arunachal is a "shield for the country with the people zealously guarding the border as sentinels".

Attacking the Congress, Modi said the grand old party is "synonymous with corruption" and has the habit to take people of the country for a ride.

"Whenever the country makes achievements, don't you feel happy? Everyone, irrespective of their social and financial status, regales at India's success stories. There are, however, some who feel disheartened by India's growth and success," the PM said.

"When India hit terrorists in their houses, what was the stand of opposition parties, you have all seen. Even when our scientists made achievements, they found excuses to belittle them," the PM said, urging the people to "punish" opposition parties in the upcoming elections.

related news

He also thanked the people of the state for voting the double-engine government of the BJP to power at the Centre and the state.

"In the northeast, the lotus first bloomed in Arunachal. It is because of your support, the Centre has been able to bring about development in the state," he said.

Listing his government's achievements, the PM said the Centre has provided power connection to 50,000 families, gas connection to 40,000 mothers and sisters and built toilets for over 1 lakh families in the last five years.

"Our government has honoured your hopes, aspirations. This watchman was given the opportunity to bring Arunachal on the country's railway map after seven decades of Independence," he said

Referring to the Arun Prabha channel, launched recently, the PM said it will ensure that people across the country get to learn about Arunachal, its people, culture and festivals.

"Arunachal, which is set to hold Mopin festival soon, will be able to tell the world about its festival and culture through the recently launched Arun Prabha channel," he stated.

Election to Lok Sabha and Assembly will be held on April 11.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sacked BSF Jawan To Contest Lok Sabha Elections Against PM Modi from V ...

Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How ...

Come Spring, Badamwari Park of Kashmir Blooming With Almond Blossoms

The X-Factor: Done With Caste Homework, Non-Upper Groups Throw Surpris ...

Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronaus on the Moon in 2024 Won't Be Easy

Canadian Artist Building Wall of Cheese at Mexico Border to 'Make Amer ...

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB Declared Intermediate Scor ...

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: BSEB Released Class 12 Inter Scores at b ...

BSEB 12th Result 2019: Bihar Board Intermediate Results Announced at b ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

Pentagon denies it spied on India's A-SAT missile test, experts say US ...

Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja on bringing Vijay Sethupa ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Lok Sabha election: Nishad Party that won Gorakhpur bypoll quits UP ma ...

India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth i ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: Match yet to start

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.