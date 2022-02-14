PM Modi attacks Congress, promises drug-free 'Nava Punjab' in Jalandhar rally

Addressing a rally in Jalandhar, the prime minister slammed the Congress party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 promised a ‘drug-free’ and 'nava Punjab' in his first physical rally in the poll-bound state since the last month’s security scare in Ferozepur.

Addressing a rally in Jalandhar, the prime minister also slammed the Congress party accusing it of ‘humiliating’ former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and trying to run the state government by ‘remote control’.

“If given a chance, the NDA will deliver a 'Nava Punjab' or new Punjab in the next five years. I want to dedicate the next five years to building the Nava Punjab which will be free of debt, corruption, and drugs," the PM said.

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first rally in Punjab since the security scare last month when his convoy was blocked by protesters on a flyover for 20 minutes when he was on way to address a rally in the state’s Ferozpur area on January 5.

All 117 seats of Punjab are going to polls on February 20.

The PM said that the security situation in the state, ruled by the Congress, had since not improved. He said his request for security during his visit to a temple was denied by the state government.

"I wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth after this event but the administration and police said they would not be able to make the arrangements. This is the situation of the government here. But I will surely offer prayers at Shaktipeeth soon," he said.

The prime minister also invoked recent infighting within Punjab Congress and said that the incumbent government was being remote-controlled by a family in Delhi. “Look at congress party today… Their own leaders are talking against their party…. How can such party work for Punjab?” he asked. The PM also said state governments ruled by the Congress party are operated by remote control by a family sitting in Delhi.

“They kept interfering till they interfered so much that they even removed Captain Amarinder Singh," he said.

This was prime minister Modi’s second poll rally in the day. Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Kanpur Dehat area of Uttar Pradesh, another poll-bound state.

The PM is scheduled to visit other regions in Punjab like Malwa, Doaba, and Majha on February 16 and 17. He will address a rally in Pathankot on February 16 and another one in Abohar on February 17. The BJP is contesting the Punjab polls in an alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).