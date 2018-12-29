PM Modi attacks Congress on loan waiver promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Congress over its "unfulfilled" loan waiver promises.

Addressing a public meeting here, Modi said only a small number of loans were waived in Karnataka after the recent assembly elections in the state, where a JD(S)-Congress government is now in power.

He laid the foundation stone of a medical college here and released a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldev.

"Several important steps have being taken to transform Purvanchal into a big medical hub and to strengthen the small industries of UP," he said.

The prime minister will also address a meeting in Varanasi later in the day.