App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi attacks Congress on 1984-anti Sikh riots issue

PM Modi said the Congress in Punjab, too, had made big promises to farmers, but deceived them after coming to power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3 launched a scathing attack on the Congress on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and farmers' loan waiver issues. The Congress had made tall promises to farmers on loan waiver, but later deceived them, he said at a rally here.

Modi said the Congress in Punjab, too, had made big promises to farmers, but deceived them after coming to power.

The Congress is also awarding those involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots with chief minister's post, he said.

"On one family's direction, the files of those involved in the riots were put under wraps, but the NDA dug out these and set up a SIT and results are before you," Modi said.

He said the NDA government took a historic decision to build the Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.