PM Modi assured wholehearted support for all round development of Assam, Northeastern region, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 12 assured wholehearted support to the people of Assam and the Northeastern region to achieve all-round development and growth, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

This was conveyed to Sonowal by the Prime Minister when the chief minister called on Modi to extend his greetings for the BJP-led NDA's second consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The Prime Minister assured full cooperation for the all round development of Assam and the Northeast. He has assured that the central government will do the needful for the speedy growth of the people of the region," Sonowal told PTI here after his meeting with the PM.

The chief minister said he has discussed with the prime minister various development projects currently being undertaken in Assam and apprised him about the steps being taken by the state government for its timely completion.

Sonowal said during the first term of the Modi government, Assam and the Northeast region have seen tremendous development, which included building several major bridges, construction of national highways and expansion of railway networks.

"I am sure, in the second term of the Modi government, Assam and the Northeast will see more development projects being implemented," he said.

The chief minister said he has congratulated the prime minister on behalf of the people of Assam on being elected for the second consecutive term, which happened due to the "value-based change" he (Modi) has brought into the country.

"The prime minister has won the heart of the people of India because of his dedication, honest administration and the exceptional service he has rendered in the last five years," he said.

The BJP won nine of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.