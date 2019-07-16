App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi asks BJP MPs to play lead role in development of constituency

First impression is often the last impression, Modi told MPs, a large number of them first-timers, at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, sources said, as he asked them to work passionately for the development of their areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to nurse their constituency by playing a leading role in its development and advised them to take up a cause of human sensitivity like eradication of leprosy or tuberculosis, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

First impression is often the last impression, Modi told MPs, a large number of them first-timers, at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, sources said, as he asked them to work passionately for the development of their areas.

Modi also asked Union ministers to carry out their Parliament roster duty, when they are meant to be present in one of the Houses as a government representative, and said he should be informed if they skip their duty, the sources said.

Close

He has in the past often expressed his displeasure at MPs' absence from Parliament when it is in session and turned his attention to ministers on Tuesday, saying that attending Parliament is not only meant for MPs.

related news

Joshi in his briefing said that the prime minister told parliamentarians that they should take up a social cause or an issue of human sensitivity as a "mission" apart from carrying out their duties as members of Parliament.

Modi spoke about disease like leprosy and TB and invoked Mahatma Gandhi.

Asked to inaugurate a hospital for lepers, Gandhi had said that he would rather be invited to put a lock on it, Modi said, stressing on the need to eradicate the disease.

Joshi said the prime minister also noted that India has fixed a dealine of 2025 for eradicating TB against the global deadline of 2030 and asked MPs to work for its removal.

Modi also asked them to work with local authorities for their constituency's development.

He also referred to aspirational districts, an official term for underdeveloped districts, and asked the parliamentarians to coordinate with authorities to boost their progress.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.