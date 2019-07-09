App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi asks BJP MPs to embark on 'padayatra' on Gandhi birth anniversary

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi also asked Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation was weak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed BJP MPs to embark on 'padayatra' in their constituencies and cover a distance of 150 km between October 2 and October 31, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel respectively, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said on July 9.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi also asked Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation was weak.

"These yatras will focus on revival of villages and making them self-reliant, plantation drive and zero budget farming," said Joshi.

Close

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the budget and called it "visionary".

"PM told the meeting that whatever we said in Sankalp Yatra (election manifesto) should get reflected in our vision of the future," said Joshi.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 11:10 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.