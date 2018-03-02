App
Mar 01, 2018 08:35 AM IST

PM Modi asks BJP CMs to work hard to take govt's flagship measures to masses

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh told reporters that the issue of simultaneous polls, strengthening the organisation further ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls, and taking the party's development agenda to the poor were among the matters discussed at the meeting which lasted for over five hours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the chief ministers of the BJP-led states to work hard to take his government's flagship welfare measures like health insurance for the poor, and electricity and house for all, to the masses as the party gears up for the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019, party sources said.

All BJP chief ministers, barring Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and six deputy chief ministers were present in the meeting which was attended by top party leaders, including its president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley besides the prime minister among others.

A key matter on the meeting's agenda was the central government's proposal to have a Rs 5 lakh medical cover for 10 crore poor families, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said.

"We discussed key planks of our good governance agenda and the chief ministers highlighted what they have been doing in this aspect," Singh said, adding that the work to take electricity to all households by next year and providing a home to all families by 2022 was also reviewed.

On simultaneous polls, Singh said the party is keen to implement it and discussed measures in this regard.

