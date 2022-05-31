English
    PM Modi arrives in Shimla for roadshow, rally to mark 8th anniversary of his govt

    Narendra Modi is accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 31, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to take part in a roadshow and address a rally at the Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. He is accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

    State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal had earlier said the prime minister's roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park.

    The prime minister will interact virtually with the beneficiaries of 16 government schemes from across the country, he had said. Modi will also release Rs 21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

    The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year. Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Shimla
    first published: May 31, 2022 11:49 am
