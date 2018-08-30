App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi appears 'charismatic' as he is in power: Yashwant Sinha

"There is a 'national' weakness in us that we start worshipping people in power. We need to get rid of this," Sinha said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha today said there is a tendency in India to worship people in power and asserted that Narendra Modi is seen as a "charismatic leader" because he is the prime minister. He was speaking at a book launch event here.

"There is a 'national' weakness in us that we start worshipping people in power. We need to get rid of this," Sinha said.

Replying to a question on Modi's leadership and four years of his government, the former Union minister said he (Modi) was in power so he appeared charismatic.

"Today Modi is seen as a charismatic leader because he is the Prime Minister, he will not be charismatic when he will not be in power, that is how people look at it..," Sinha said.

Recalling his old association with Modi, the former BJP leader said he had seen a "humble" Modi.

But he (Modi) has now risen rapidly, Sinha said.

Without naming anyone, the former finance minister added that some of the charismatic leaders were in jail today.

Sinha had handled the crucial finance and external affairs ministries during the previous BJP-led NDA government.

He had left the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) recently and has been critical of the Modi government on various issues, including demonetisation and the Rafale deal.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 10:32 pm

