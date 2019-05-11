App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi appeals to people not to back 'mahamilawati' alliance

Greeting scientists for successful Pokhran nuclear tests on this day in 1998, the prime minister took the opportunity to slam the opposition parties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 came down heavily on the opposition alliance and appealed to the people not to back the 'mahamilawati' alliance.

"Our intelligence agencies were weakened by an earlier 'mahamilawati' government, (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee govt set that right," Modi said at a public meeting in Sonebhadra in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"After the accomplishment of the government led by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a weak government was formed at the Centre," he said.

Modi made a fresh attack on the Congress for its leader Sam Pitroda's reported "hua toh hua" (So what, it happened) remark on the anti-Sikh riots.

"It shows the character and mentality of the party," he said, adding that the remark reflect the "arrogance" of the Congress.

Appealing to the electorate to back a bold government, the prime minister cited the example of the Balakot air strike and also listed out the achievements of his government during the past five years for the welfare of the poor.

"Modi belongs to just one caste -- whatever caste the poor belongs to, I belong to that caste," he said.
First Published on May 11, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

