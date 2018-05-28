App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 28, 2018 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Amit Shah to interact with people as part of BJP's mass contact drive

Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojna and the Mudra Yojna through video conference today and the day after, a statement, issued by the BJP's media head Anil Baluni, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the NDA dispensation completing four years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of central schemes while BJP chief Amit Shah will lead a mass outreach programme on the government's achievements, the party said.

As part of the 'Sampark for Samarthan' (contact for support) drive, right from Shah downwards, every member of the BJP will contact at least 10 people, it said.

Shah would contact at least 50 people, the statement said.

As part of the 'Sampark for Samarthan' (contact for support) drive, right from Shah downwards, every member of the BJP will contact at least 10 people, it said.

Shah would contact at least 50 people, the statement said.

On the occasion of his government's fourth anniversary, the prime minister had yesterday launched a survey on his app, asking people to rate the performance of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre and MPs and MLAs in their constituencies.

"It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the central government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency. Take part in this survey on the NaMo app," Modi had tweeted.

This was being done to gauge the people's views about the government, respective states and constituencies, according to official sources.

The survey assumes significance as the BJP prepares for the Lok Sabha polls, which are due in less than a year.

The Narendra Modi App has been a connectivity platform of choice for the prime minister who has often interacted with the people as well as his party's functionaries through it, the sources said.

