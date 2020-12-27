MARKET NEWS

PM Modi, Amit Shah must apologise for ‘shameful disinformation campaign on Bengal’, says TMC leader Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra highlighted Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry data that stated the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India to be 4.18 percent and the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of West Bengal to be 7.26 percent to show that the state was performing better than the rest of the nation.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2020 / 06:42 PM IST
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra


West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said on December 27 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must apologise for running a “shameful disinformation campaign” against the state.

Amit Mitra cited Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data to highlight how West Bengal has been performing better than the rest of the nation vis-à-vis industrial growth, GDP, services and agriculture sectors, etc.

Amit Mitra tweeted: “PM-HM’s shameful DISINFORMATION campaign on Bengal CAUGHT red-handed by their own Central Statistical Organisation! Chart EXPOSES how India growth rates hit bottom under duo, while growth under Mamata Banerjee soared in Bengal: GDP, Industry,Services, Agri. So, apologise to the people of Bengal.”

The West Bengal Finance Minister was referring to Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry data that stated the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India to be 4.18 percent and the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of West Bengal to be 7.26 percent.

Even with respect to the Gross Value Added (GVA), the state’s performance was better than that of the country at 7.39 percent against 3.89 percent, respectively.

Similarly, while India’s industrial growth was 0.92 percent, West Bengal’s 5.79 percent.

With PTI inputs
first published: Dec 27, 2020 06:42 pm

