PM Modi addresses meeting of BJP's new national office-bearers

A political resolution is also expected to be passed during the first physical meeting of the party's office-bearers in almost one year, sources said.

PTI
February 21, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the BJP's new set of national office-bearers at a meeting chaired by party chief J P Nadda. The meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a media briefing on the meeting, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said that during the course of the meet, discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls.

The meeting, which is also being attended by BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it comes amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been stepping up their attack on the Modi government over the issue.

The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which is being eyed by the saffron party as its next big prize in its bid to expand its footprint across the country.

These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
first published: Feb 21, 2021 02:14 pm

