App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi acted tough against loot lobby: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Addressing a convention of BJP workers, the Minority Affairs Minister said the BJP will retain power after polls, as PM Modi has ensured "development without discrimination".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on February 25 said in Madhya Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blocked the "loot lobby" and controlled terrorism successfully.

Addressing a convention of BJP workers, the Minority Affairs Minister said the BJP will retain power after polls, as PM Modi has ensured "development without discrimination".

"PM Modi's strong will power has ensured blockade of middlemen and the corrupt. Modi has taken a strict action against the 'loot lobby'. Each and every penny of public money is now spent on welfare of the poor," Naqvi stated in a release.

The minister stated the prime minister's policy of "development without Discrimination" has ensured that every section of the society has become an equal partner in the development process.

related news

"The development works being carried out by the Modi government had not been taken place during 60 years of rule of the Congress governments," he said.

Talking about the security scenario, the minister said the previous government had adopted a lackadaisical approach towards the national security and terrorism, before BJP came to power in 2014.

"Before 2014, hundreds of innocent people had been killed in terror activities almost every month in one and another part of the country. But due to the 'zero tolerance' policy of Modi government against terrorism, terror activities have been confined to a few places in Kashmir only," he said.

Talking about upcoming elections, Naqvi said the BJP's "Sankalp Patra" would be the only such manifesto that will be prepared with the help, suggestions and participation of crores of people of the country.

Naqvi said the BJP was reaching out to the people across the country through various platforms like websites, WhatsApp messages and e-mails.

He said a campaign like giving a missed call on a particular number is underway to reach out to people.

Besides, 300 'sankalp Rath' vehicles are rolled out and as many as 7700 suggestion boxes installed to receive suggestions from people in various cities.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.