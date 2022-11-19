 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

The Donyi Polo airport located at Hollongi will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the hilly northeastern state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh near the state capital Itanagar on Saturday.

Its foundation stone was laid by Modi on February 2019.

The Kameng hydropower project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in an area spread over more than 80 sq km.

It is expected to make Arunachal Pradesh a power-surplus state and benefit the national grid in terms of stability and integration.