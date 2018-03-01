App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Feb 23, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM in Chennai tomorrow for launch of Amma two-wheeler scheme

A pet project of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Amma Two-wheeler Scheme is being launched on her birth anniversary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chennai tomorrow to attend the launch of the AIADMK government's ambitious scheme of providing 50 per cent subsidy to working women to buy two-wheelers.

A pet project of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Amma Two-wheeler Scheme is being launched on her birth anniversary.

According to an official statement, besides Tamil Nadu, the prime minister will also visit Daman, Puducherry and Gujarat in the next two days.

The prime minister will arrive in Daman tomorrow to launch various development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will also address a public meeting.

Modi will then travel to Tamil Nadu. At Chennai, he will attend the event to mark the inauguration of the two-wheeler scheme. On Sunday, the prime minister will visit Puducherry.

At Aurobindo Ashram, he will offer floral tributes to Shri Aurobindo, and interact with students of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education.

He will also visit Auroville. He will release a commemorative a postage stamp on the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville. The prime minister will also address a public meeting in Puducherry.

On Sunday evening, Modi will be in Surat, Gujarat, for the flagging off of the 'Run for New India Marathon'.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC