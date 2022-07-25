English
    'PM farmer harassment scheme': Rahul Gandhi's swipe at govt

    The former Congress chief has been attacking the government over the problems being faced by the farmers and has accused it of working for the benefit of crony capitalists.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the condition of farmers, saying their income was to be doubled by 2022 but instead their sufferings have been doubled.

    In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "PM 'Farmer Harassment' Scheme: No compensation to farmers martyred. No statistics of farmer suicides. Debts of 'friends' waived, not of farmers. False promise of 'right MSP'.

    Insurance companies getting benefit of Rs 40,000 crore in the name of crop insurance." "Had to 'double the income' by 2022, 'doubled the suffering'," he said in a swipe at the government.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
