 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

PM doesn't utter 'China', he and not Rajnath Singh must answer on border issue in Parliament: Cong

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Dausa (Rajasthan), Dec 18 The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "running away" from a debate in Parliament on the situation alo..

Representative image.

The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ”running away” from a debate in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and said he and not the defence minister must answer on this issue.

The opposition party also alleged that the prime minister does not utter the word ”China” and asked whether the government was ”silent” due to its ”close ties” with that country.

The attack on the government came days after Indian Army personnel clashed with Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.At a press conference here after the morning leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi went to China in 1988 ”when we were strong at the borders and after that visit bilateral ties became stronger”.

But in April 2020 all this came to an end and a new chapter was opened, he alleged.”The prime minister has given a clean chit to them (China) by saying ’no one has come and no one is inside our territory’. Due to this clean chit, our bargaining position has gone down,” Ramesh claimed.

He said there should be a debate in Parliament and the prime minister should answer on the issue and discuss it with the opposition.”Debate should take place in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and answers have to be given by the prime minister and not the defence minister or external affairs minister. Several former prime ministers have answered in Parliament.

He is the first prime minister who runs away from debate and he does not utter the word China,” Ramesh said. He also raised the slogan ”Cheen Par Chuppi Todo, Bharat Jodo (Break the silence on China, unite India).”