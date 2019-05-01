PM aware his govt on its way out, BJP misusing govt machinery to influence polls: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati said on May 1 that Prime Minister is aware that despite all conspiracies, the "autocratic" BJP government is on its way out and so they have resorted to every means to "scare" senior leaders of the opposition parties.

In a tweet, the BSP president said, "Prime Minister Modi knows that despite hatching conspiracies of all kinds his autocratic government is going and that is why in non-BJP states, they are indulging in violence and are misusing CBI, ED, I-T to scare key opposition leaders, including of SP, BSP."

In another tweet, she spoke about the prime minister's claims that 40 TMC legislators were "in touch with me" and termed it the height of political conspiracy.

"Recently their anti-public ego spoke so high that they openly threatened to pull down the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal by bringing 40 TMC MLAs in their fold. This statement is the height of political conspiracy. People of Bengal and country will never forgive them," she said.

On April 29, Modi had claimed that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and there was nothing that could save the West Bengal chief minister.

Mayawati also said, "Uttar Pradesh and other states where there is BJP government have misused government machinery to influence elections. They have crossed all limits particularly, during the voting day. Such examples are found in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Maharashtra. Despite this, why the EC is not taking proper cognisance in the matter?"