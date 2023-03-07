 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM asks India Inc to step up investment

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged India Inc to increase investment and take advantage of the opportunities unveiled in the Budget 2023-24.

Addressing the 10th webinar on Budget, Modi said the government has increased outlay on capital expenditure to Rs 10 lakh crore, the highest ever.

In this backdrop, he said, ”I would also call upon the private sector of the country to increase their investment just like the government so that the country gets maximum benefit from it.”

The prime minister further said as opposed to the past, the tax burden has come down significantly in India due to GST, reduction in income tax and corporate tax.