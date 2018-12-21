App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM arrives in Gujarat to attend DGPs conference

From the airport, Modi left for the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Narmada district to attend the annual conference of DGPs and IGPs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21 arrived in Gujarat to attend the annual conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police. Modi arrived at the Vadodara airport in the morning, where he was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, a state government release said.

From the airport, Modi left for the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Narmada district to attend the annual conference of DGPs and IGPs. The venue for the meet is a 'tent-city' set up near the 182-metre tall statue dedicated to country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The three-day event began on December 20 in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Before heading for the conference, Modi visited the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, which he had unveiled on October 31.

related news

Modi also paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel.

The PM tweeted that the discussions at the DGPs/IGPs conference would strengthen the country's "security apparatus".

"Reached Kevadia in Gujarat for the Conference of DGPs/IGPs. Looking forward to fruitful deliberations that will strengthen our security apparatus," he said in the tweet.

"Paid tributes to the great Sardar Patel at the 'Statue of Unity.' As India's Home Minister, his contribution towards building the framework of our security systems is immense," the PM added.

In another tweet, Modi urged the countrymen to visit the world's tallest statue.

"I would specially urge you all to visit Kevadia and see the 'Statue of Unity'. Some friends told me that the Statue can also be seen during Delhi-Mumbai flights. So, next time you are flying that route do try to spot the Statue," Modi said in another tweet.

On Saturday, Modi is scheduled to address the BJP women's wing workers on the last day of a national convention of the party's Mahila Morcha at Trimandir, a temple complex near Adalaj village in Gandhinagar.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 12:54 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.