App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Please don't preach us 'rajdharma'; your record is full of twists & turns: BJP to Sonia Gandhi

The BJP's remarks came a day after the Congress leaders, led by Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum demanding resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in northeast Delhi. She had also reminded the Centre for its 'rajdharma' and protecting the people from all faiths in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The BJP on Friday hit back at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for reminding the Centre of its 'rajdharma', as it alleged that the communal violence in northeast Delhi was an outcome of "instigation" by Opposition leaders.

The BJP's remarks came a day after the Congress leaders, led by Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum demanding resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in northeast Delhi. She had also reminded the Centre for its 'rajdharma' and protecting the people from all faiths in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Shah was very proactive from the very first day of the violence to stop it.

Close

Asked about controversial remarks made by the BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Pravesh Verma, Prasad said the party doesn't approve such statements.

related news

"Sonia Gandhi, please don't preach us 'rajdharma'; your record is full of twists and turns," Prasad said, while adding that NPR was started by the Congress-led regime.

"If Congress does something, it is good. But if we do the same thing, they provoke the people. What type of rajdharma is this?" he asked.

Referring to the Congress chief's remarks of "fight to finish" at a rally in Ramlila Maidan last year, Prasad asked whether such remarks do not constitute provocation.

The Union minister alleged that the Congress could stoop to any level for "vote-bank" politics, adding that it should act responsibly for maintaining peace and harmony in country.

He accused the Congress of changing its stand on granting citizenship to persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries.

"For Congress, the party and the family comes before the country," he alleged.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.