Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pleas moved in Delhi HC seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, others for alleged hate speech

One of the pleas has sought registration of FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for allegedly making hate speeches.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Pleas were moved before the Delhi High court on Thursday seeking lodging of FIR against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, ex-president Rahul Gandhi, its general secretary Priyanka Vadra and others for allegedly giving hate speeches.

One of the pleas has sought registration of FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for allegedly making hate speeches.

The plea has also sought setting up of a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged hate speeches.

Another plea, filed by Hindu Sena, alleged that hate speeches were given by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The plea also alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by AIMIM MLA from Mumbai Waris Pathan and said that his speeches surcharged communal tension in Delhi which resulted in death of several people.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 01:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #FIR #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

