Plea to bar lawmakers disqualified for defection from contesting bypolls: Centre appropriate party for adjudication, EC tells SC

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the poll panel said the Centre is the appropriate party for the adjudication of the prayers made in the plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur.

The Election Commission has no role to play in the plea seeking directions to debar lawmakers disqualified under the anti-defection law from contesting by-elections during the same term of the House and the Centre is the appropriate authority to adjudicate the matter, the poll panel has told the Supreme Court.

"The issue involved in this matter pertains to the interpretation of Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution. It relates to matters that do not have a nexus with the conduct of elections in terms of the remit of the Commission under Article 32.

"Therefore, Respondent No. 1 (Centre) is the appropriate party for the adjudication of the prayers made in the present Petition," the poll panel said.