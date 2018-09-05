Plea in HC seeks deregistration of Owaisi's AIMIM as political party

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking to quash the registration of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM as a political party, alleging that it raises issues concerning only Muslims and seeks votes in the name of religion.

The petition filed by the president of the Shiv Sena in Telangana sought setting aside the June 19, 2014 order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) granting recognition of state party of Telangana to the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM).

Petitioner Tirupati Narasimha Murari claimed that the constitution and working of AIMIM was against the law laid down by the Supreme Court and the party was ought to be disqualified as a political party as its aim and object are opposed to the concept of secularism, one of the requirements under the Representation of the People Act.

The petition, filed through advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, also sought a direction restraining the ECI from recognising and treating the AIMIM as a registered political party.

The petitioner, who claimed to have contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014, said he was filing the plea in his personal capacity and the relief sought in the petition affects his rights of free and fair election.

The plea said the English translated meaning of AIMIM was 'All India Council of the Union of Muslims' which was founded as a political party in 1958 and the leaders and workers of the party were "continuously abusing Hindu religion, their Gods Goddesses". It alleged that several FIRs have been lodged against them.

"The constitution of AIMIM clearly raises issues relating to Muslim community and thinks only for the welfare of Muslims, which is violative of the principles of secularism as envisaged by the Constitution of India...

"The party having aim and object for the benefit of only Muslim community, formed on communal concept can in no way fulfil the object of secular principles. The declaration given by AIMIM to uphold the secular principles is farce and fraud on the law and the constitution," it claimed.