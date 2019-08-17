App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plea in Bombay HC against Devendra Fadnavis for 'misuse of power' in transfer of bank accounts

The petition alleged the chief minister misused his power and promoted Axis Bank, causing losses to nationalised banks.

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra government's alleged move to transfer accounts of police staff and beneficiaries of various schemes from nationalised banks to Axis Bank, in which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife holds a senior position.

Petitioner Mohanish Jabalpure, in his plea filed last week, said the state government, through a circular on May 11, 2017, effected transfer of the bank accounts of police officials and beneficiaries of Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana to the private bank.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing in the Nagpur bench of the high court by the end of this month.

Jabalpure has prayed for the high court's direction for revocation of the government circular and all approvals, agreements, permissions and actions taken in pursuance of it.

He has also sought a high-level probe into the transactions done following the issuance of the circular, as well as into the agreement between Axis Bank and the government.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Axis Bank #India #Politics

