Plea in Bombay HC against Devendra Fadnavis for 'misuse of power' in transfer of bank accounts

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra government's alleged move to transfer accounts of police staff and beneficiaries of various schemes from nationalised banks to Axis Bank, in which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife holds a senior position.

Petitioner Mohanish Jabalpure, in his plea filed last week, said the state government, through a circular on May 11, 2017, effected transfer of the bank accounts of police officials and beneficiaries of Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana to the private bank.

The petition alleged the chief minister misused his power and promoted Axis Bank, causing losses to nationalised banks.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing in the Nagpur bench of the high court by the end of this month.

Jabalpure has prayed for the high court's direction for revocation of the government circular and all approvals, agreements, permissions and actions taken in pursuance of it.