Plea challenging premature release of ex-Bihar MP Anand Mohan to be heard on May 8 says apex court

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

The petitioner has contended the life imprisonment awarded to the gangster-turned-politician meant incarceration for his entire natural course of life and it cannot be mechanically interpreted to last just 14 years.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said it would take up the matter on May 8

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on May 8 a plea challenging the Bihar government's decision to prematurely release former MP Anand Mohan who was serving life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said it would take up the matter on May 8 after the counsel appearing for Uma krishnaiah, the widow of slain the officer, sought urgent hearing.

Mohan was released from the Saharsa jail on April 27 following an amendment in Bihar's prison rules.

