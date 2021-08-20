Plan systematically for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sonia Gandhi to Opposition parties

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on August 20 urged Opposition parties to “plan systematically” for the 2024 general elections and work “cohesively” together by rising above compulsions.

Gandhi made these remarks while chairing the virtual meeting of 19 Opposition leaders.



A time has come when the interests of our nation demand that we rise above our compulsions. The 75th anniversary of India's Independence is indeed the most appropriate occasion for us to reaffirm our individual & collective resolve. - Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/pPhp7xHjwI

“Of course, the ultimate goal is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for which we have to begin to plan systematically with the single-minded objective of giving to our country a government that believes in the values of the Freedom Movement and in the principles and provisions of our Constitution,” Gandhi said in the meeting attended by Opposition leaders including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, among others.

“This is a challenge, but together we can and must rise to it because there is simply no alternative to working cohesively together. We all have our compulsions, but clearly, a time has come when the interests of our nation demand that we rise above them,” she said.

The meeting comes days after Opposition parties displayed unity against the government during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that concluded two days ahead of schedule on August 11. The virtual meeting will be followed by a physical meeting, in form of a lunch or dinner, next month, reports said.

“Sharad Pawar ji brought to his attention how the new Ministry of Cooperation, led by Home Minister himself, is blatant interference in the Constitutional rights and responsibilities of state governments. Mamata ji and Uddhav Thackeray ji emphasized the discrimination against non-BJP ruled states in vaccine supply, as have some other chief ministers,” she said.

Opposition parties displayed unity during the Parliament session by disrupting the proceedings in both houses over the Pegasus Project report, rising fuel prices, and farmers’ protests.



The meeting also comes amid a resignation spree that Congress is facing. Sushmita Dev, the former chief of the party's women's wing joined the TMC this week.

“I am confident that this unity will be sustained in future sessions of Parliament as well. But the larger political battle has to be fought outside it,” Gandhi said.