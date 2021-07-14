Piyush Goyal named the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File image)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Thawar Chand Gehlot who recently quit the Modi cabinet to take over as the Karnataka governor.

Goyal's appointment comes ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins July 19. Goyal was the deputy floor leader in the Rajya Sabha before the new assignment.

Goyal, who holds key ministerial portfolios, including textiles, commerce and industry and consumer Affairs, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010.

Goyal has been playing an active role in the BJP’s efforts to negotiate with Opposition parties not aligned with the Congress such as BJD, AIADMK and YSRCP.

The monsoon session, to be held between July 19 and August 13, will have 19 sittings of both houses. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break.