App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal lists 'false promises' Congress made in 2004 and 2009, says BJP delivered

Goyal said when BJP government attacks terrorists forcefully, the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior Congress leaders raise questions on it and "give support" to terrorists.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP on April 6 accused the Congress of making multiple false promises in its election manifestos of 2004 and 2009 and said people are smart enough to not be misled by such promises this time.

"For us, manifesto is a very important document. The way Congress takes its manifesto, and the way it has been making false promises...this country's people are smart enough to reject such false promises," said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at a press conference at the BJP office here.

"Through lying and by making false statements, this country's people can not be misled," he added.

Going into the detail, Goyal said, "Congress made big promises in all of its previous manifestos. In 2004 and in 2009, the Congress promised that it will provide direct income to farmers. After running the government for 10 years, they did not do anything about it."

related news

Goyal said it was under the Modi government that a decision was taken to give Rs 6,000 to poor farmers. "It was implemented within 24 days, and currently, all poor farmers have started getting annual Rs 6,000 assistance," he said, referring to the first installment of Rs 2,000 released by the government.

Goyal also accused the Congress of making the false promise of providing electricity to every home in the country in 2004 — and again in 2009. "The then Congress president even said in 2004 that within 3-5 years, we will provide electricity to every home," he said.

"When our government came, 18,452 villages were un-electrified... Within five years, we electrified all remaining villages. We have worked to provide electricity to every home," he asserted.

"Congress had said (in its previous manifesto) that it will keep zero tolerance on terrorism. Today, the whole world has seen how the Congress's hand is standing along with terrorism," he added.

Goyal said when BJP government attacks terrorists forcefully, the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior Congress leaders raise questions on it and "give support" to terrorists.

"The country that harbours terrorists, their TV channels show the speeches of them (Congress leaders), so that Indians and Indian armed forces can be weakened," he said. He added, "How they went soft on terrorism, it can be seen in the way they removed the POTA law."

Alleging that the Congress wants to dilute laws that are used against terrorists, he added, "I think they do not want any strict action against terrorism. They did not like that we kept Kasab in jail and sent him to the gallows. I think they want terrorists like Kasab should be able to get bail."

For the economically weaker sections, Congress had promised in 2004 and 2009 that reservation would be given to them, Goyal said.

"Neither did they implement it, nor did they give it a thought. It was NDA government that fulfilled this promise by giving 10 per cent (quota) to the economically weaker sections," he said.

Congress promised in its manifesto in 2004 and 2009 that it would give one-rank one-pension to everyone retired from the armed forces, Goyal said.

"It was only in its last interim budget that the Congress said it will fulfil the promise. After 10 years, when it was time to vacate the central government, they allotted just Rs 500 crore for it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with utmost respect to the armed forces, implemented the one-rank one-pension scheme," he said.

In 2004, Congress wrote in its manifesto it will root out corruption and generation of black money.

"It is funny that they themselves were indulged in multiple scams after that — 2G scam, coalgate scam, AgustaWestland scam, Commonwealth scam. And they kept promising alongside that they will remove corruption. Under Modi government, we have removed corruption and blackmoney. We attacked it. Through law, we forced a lot of people to pay their loans," he said.

Congress said in 2009 that it will improve the economy and from April 1, 2010, it would implement the GST.

"But they did not improve the economy, growth rate kept falling, inflation kept rising, interest rates kept rising, fiscal deficit at one point reached 6.5 per cent," Goyal said.

"Congress promised in 2009 that within three years, we will provide internet broadband services within three years. But till 2014, they were able to take broadband to 59 villages only. We, in the NDA government, provided broadband services to 1.2 lakh villages," the minister added.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Naidu’s Poll Manifesto Promises Crop Insurance, MSP Stabilisation Fu ...

Former Army Chief Dalbir Singh Suhag Likely to Join BJP

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Out at bsebinteredu.in; Find Your Score H ...

2 Militants Killed in J&K's Shopian Gunfight

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Announced at bsebinteredu.in; Pass Percen ...

Congress Hits Back at Arun Jaitley Over Bogus Allegations on VVIP Chop ...

Won't Break Promise To Meet I-League Clubs: Newly-Elected FIFA Council ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Upset with Matric Scores? BSEB to Open S ...

'Maintain Decorum, LK Advani Our Father Figure': Sushma Swaraj Rebukes ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Look to Saharanpur, UP's likely bellwether, t ...

Samjhauta blast: From missing CCTV footage, call records to lack of wi ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Premier League: Liverpool leave it late against Southampton to move tw ...

Donald Trump’s immigration policies have caused chaos, may be encour ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

Maharshi teaser: Packed with everything that we love about Mahesh Babu

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev

Donald Trump receives flak for calling asylum seeking people 'animals'

Cristiano Ronaldo turns into a football coach for his little tot!

Game of Thrones author not bound by TV ending, the book could be diffe ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.