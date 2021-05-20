MARKET NEWS

Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala for second time

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan was on May 20 sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term.

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, was on May 20 sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan in a low-key function at the Central Stadium, which was held completely in adherence with the COVID protocol.

It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office.

The 20 ministers of the new cabinet also took their oath along with the CM. This includes Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) AK Saseendran, Indian National League's (INL) Ahammad Devarkovil, R Bindu and PA Mohammed Riyas.

Excluding Vijayan, the entire cabinet has been reshuffled to have new faces. This decision garnered scrutiny especially when it came to replacing the former health minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja with journalist-turned-politician Veena George.

Besides George, two other women will also become ministers in the new government. While CPI(M) has nominated R Bindu, wife of CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan, CPI has selected its senior leader and Chadayamangalam MLA J Chinchu Rani to represent the party in the cabinet.

First-time MLA from Beypore seat and CM Vijayan's son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas will be the minister for Public Works Department (PWD), reports said. Among others, KN Balagopal is the new Finance minister while P Rajeev gets industries portfolio.

MV Govindan will be the new Local Self Government minister while V Sivankutty gets the Education portfolio. Saji Cherian gets Fisheries, VN Vasavan Excise and R Bindu Higher Education in the new Cabinet.
TAGS: #Kerala #Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan #Kerala new cabinet #Politics
first published: May 20, 2021 04:59 pm

