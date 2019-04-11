App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Amit Shah for Pakistan jibe on Wayanad processions

Taking a dig at the BJP, Vijayan said the saffron party may be unaware of the history of the freedom movement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 11 lashed out at Amit Shah's comment equating processions in Wayanad to those taking place in Pakistan and said the BJP chief had "no idea" about the hilly district.

Shah had recently equated Wayanad, the second seat from where the Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting, to Pakistan, and said "when a procession is taken out, you cannot make out whether it is India or a Pakistan procession."

Vijayan, at a campaign rally for the CPI candidate PSuneer at Wayanad, said if Shah had any idea about the history of Wayand in the freedom struggle, he would not have likened it with Pakistan. "Shah had insulted Wayanad. He said he could not make out whether a meetingat Wayanad looks like something happening in Pakistan. Does he have any idea about Wayanad? Does he have any idea about the role of Wayanad during the freedom struggle against the Britishers?" Vijayan said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Vijayan said the saffron party may be unaware of the history of the freedom movement.

related news

"As to understand the freedom struggle, they should have participated in it," he said.

He said it was the tribes of Wayanad who had fought along with Pazhassi Raja against the Britishers.

The Left Democratic Front on April 11 took out a massive rally in support of their candidate, Suneer.

"The decision of the LDF is to defeat the Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi," Vijayan told the huge gathering. Gandhi had filed his nomination from Wayanad on April 4, the second seat from where he is contesting besides his family pocket borough of Amethi.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thri ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

Pakistan 'Supporting' Modi, Wants Riots to Spread in India: Arvind Kej ...

'BJP Leaders Come in Big Cars, Holds Rallies in Hills And Run Away': M ...

Julian Assange: Transparency Icon or Enemy of the State?

Pak 'Supporting' Modi, Wants Riots to Spread in India, Says Arvind Kej ...

JJ Abrams on Directing Star Wars IX: Nearly Said No to the Project But ...

First Ever Blackhole Images Extraordinary Feat: Indian Scientists

UK Govt Must Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Must Return Koh- ...

Modi ‘Tsunami’ and Sonia Gandhi’s Feet: 5 Viral Photos Proven to ...

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Refutes Rumors Stating Creative Differences Be ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

British police arrests Julian Assange; WikiLeaks alleges 'blackmail' o ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.