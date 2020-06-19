App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pinaki Misra to represent BJD in all-party meeting called by PM Modi on Ladakh standoff

In a letter written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik said Misra, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha will represent it.

PTI
Pinaki Mishra, BJD MP
Pinaki Mishra, BJD MP

The BJD has nominated its leader in the Lok Sabha Pinaki Misra to represent it in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border.

In a letter written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik said Misra, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha will represent it.

The meeting will take place on Friday and comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:52 am

tags #BJD #Current Affairs #India #India China News #Narendra Modi #Pinkai Misra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.