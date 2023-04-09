 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sachin Pilot ups ante against CM Gehlot, to go on hunger strike against 'corruption' during BJP rule

Moneycontrol News
Apr 09, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

"No action was taken (by the Gehlot government) on corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. While in opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted," Pilot said.

Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot

The intra-party feud within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress has come again to the fore again, as former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot announced he would go on a one-day hunger strike on April 11 to seek action in the alleged corruption cases that pertain to the period when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in the state.

Pilot, while addressing the press in Jaipur on April 9, accused senior Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of adopting inaction in the cases of alleged corruption dating back to the BJP rule.

Pilot said he had written to Gehlot over the issue, but has "not received any answer from the chief minister yet".

"You all know that the central govt is misusing the central agencies. On one hand where central govt is misusing the agencies to target the leadership of Congress, but in Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing them. This was an important issue because the public should not think that we don't fulfill our promises," news agency ANI quoted Pilot as saying.