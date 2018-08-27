Petrol pumps told to put up posters of Narendra Modi or face supply cut: Report

Petrol pump dealers have been asked to put up posters of Narendra Modi at their pumps or face supply cut from state owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), as per a report in The Hindu.

“They are asking us to display the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in retail outlets and those who refuse are threatened with blocking of supplies,” SS Gogi, president of the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) told the daily.

The dealers quoted by the daily said that the area officers of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) conveyed verbal instructions to them.

The consortium said that the posters for the scheme granting LPG connection to BPL families were suggested by the territory manager and sales officers, who gave the initial instructions.

However, an IOC official denied threatening to cut supply to the pumps. “No OMC has threatened to choke supply as the dealers are alleging. Also, the fact that many are saying that the petrol pumps are being used to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs is incorrect,” the official told ThePrint.

“What we are doing is promoting the schemes. Now many of the schemes have been initiated by this government and therefore have his photograph. So, while promoting the schemes, his photograph automatically comes up. There is nothing more to it,” he added.

The oil companies had recently run into trouble when they asked the consortium to furnish details of the employees working at the pumps, including their caste, religion, Aadhaar number among other details. The CIPD refused to divulge these details as they believe the data will be used to profile them.

An OMC official quoted by The Hindu said that the data was sought for the Recognition of Prior Learning scheme under the PM’s Skill Development Ministry.